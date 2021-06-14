S.Korea's Celltrion says trial shows antibody Covid-19 treatment to be safe and effective

The logo of Celltrion is seen at the company’s headquarters in Incheon, South Korea, October 28, 2016. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEOUL, June 14 — South Korean drugmaker Celltrion Inc on Monday announced positive results for its experimental antibody Covid-19 treatment that it said was safe and reduced the treatment period by nearly five days in Phase 3 global clinical trials.

The trials, which involved 1,315 participants, have taken place since January in 13 countries, including in South Korea, the United States, Spain and Romania, Celltrion said in a statement.

The treatment slowed severe symptoms of Covid-19 in more than 70 per cent of patients, including the high-risk group with underlying conditions. It also cut the recovery period by 4.9 days, the company said.

In February South Korea, granted conditional approval to the antibody treatment, making it the first locally made coronavirus treatment in the country to win such approval. The company said it would seek full authorisation based on the trial results.

Celltrion shares rose as much as 5.6 per cent in Monday morning trade, compared with a 0.3 per cent drop in the wider market. — Reuters