Germany demands that J&J make up Covid-19 vaccine gap in July

Germany said it hoped the vaccine would be delivered as quickly as possible. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

FRANKFURT, June 13 —Germany’s health ministry today said Johnson & Johnson must deliver 6.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Germany in July to make up for a shortfall expected in June after the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) told the company to dispose of millions of doses because contamination concerns.

“This is regrettable because each dose counts,” said a ministry spokesman in response to an enquiry by Reuters. “We therefore expect from J&J that this amount is delivered in July as quickly as possible.” — Reuters