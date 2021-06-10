Biden and Johnson meet on eve of G7 summit

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and US President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. — Reuters pic

CARBIS BAY (United Kingdom), June 10 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed US President Joe Biden for talks today, at their first face-to-face meeting on the eve of the G7 leaders’ summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

Johnson said “everybody was absolutely thrilled” to see Biden in the seaside resort in southwest England while Biden congratulated the prime minister on his recent marriage, quipping: “We both married above our station.”

“I’m not going to disagree with the president on that or indeed on anything else,” Johnson replied before they left for private talks. — AFP