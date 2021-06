Government data showed 40,333,231 people had now received their first vaccination and 27,661,353 had been given two doses. ― Reuters

LONDON, June 6 — Britain reported 5,341 new cases of Covid-19 today, up 68 per cent from a week ago, and four more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

