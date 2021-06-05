Japan eyes sending coronavirus vaccines to Vietnam, says report

According to a report, Japan is considering sending coronavirus vaccine doses to Vietnam. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, June 5 ― Japan is considering sending coronavirus vaccine doses to Vietnam, NHK public television reported today, a day after Japan delivered more than a million doses of vaccine to Taiwan.

Vietnam, which had early success in coping with the coronavirus, is battling a new and more stubborn wave of infections and is trying to speed up its vaccine procurement.

Japan has received a request for vaccines from Vietnam, and could dispatch them as early as this month, NHK added without giving further details, including which vaccine might be sent.

Japan yesterday delivered 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca PLC's coronavirus vaccine to Taiwan for free. ― Reuters