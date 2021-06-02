Mexico's Covid-19 cases, deaths jump after reclassification

Health workers perform a Covid-19 rapid antigen test at a temporary health tent in Mexico City, February 12, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MEXICO CITY, June 2 ― Mexico's health ministry yesterday registered 6,917 new cases of Covid-19 and 4,272 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 2,420,659 and 227,840 deaths.

The jump comes after a large number of cases was reclassified to confirmed from suspected, Jose Luis Alomia, the head of epidemiology for the national health ministry, said at a regular government news conference.

“These deaths are not part of the recent epidemic activity,” Alomia said. “In the next few days we will likely be seeing these adjustments not only in deaths but also in cases.” ― Reuters