Sinopharm's Wuhan affiliate boosts Covid-19 shot annual capacity to one billion doses

China has approved four Covid-19 vaccines from domestic makers Sinopharm, Sinovac Biotech Ltd and CanSino Biologics Inc for general public use, and three other vaccines for emergency use. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BEIJING, June 1 ― A Wuhan-based affiliate of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) said the start of operations at a new factory will raise the annual production capacity of its Covid-19 vaccine to at least 1 billion doses.

The Wuhan Institute of Biological Products made the announcement in a statement released late on Monday through social media. It did not specify when it will operate the factory at full capacity.

Still, the announcement marks a step toward state-backed Sinopharm's annual capacity target of 3 billion doses for its Covid-19 vaccines.

The Beijing Institute of Biological Products, another Sinopharm affiliate whose shot gained emergency-use approval from the World Health Organisation, has a factory with annual capacity of 1 billion doses and is also building a new facility.

China has approved four Covid-19 vaccines from domestic makers Sinopharm, Sinovac Biotech Ltd and CanSino Biologics Inc for general public use, and three other vaccines for emergency use.

Sinovac, whose Covid-19 vaccine capacity is 2 billion doses per year, today said it has supplied over 600 million doses at home and abroad as of the end of May. ― Reuters