Decision on lifting England’s lockdown will be driven by data, minister says

Britain has declared the decision on lockdown easing will only be made after looking at data. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 30 — The decision to lift final lockdown measures in England on June 21 will be made after data on infection, hospitalisation, vaccination and new variants are assessed, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said today.

“We will share the evidence with the country on the 14th of June to basically explain exactly where we are on infection rates, on hospitalisation, and of course, sadly, on deaths,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr.

“We have to be cautious; we have to look at the data and share it with the country.” — Reuters