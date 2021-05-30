Biden to press Putin on respecting human rights during Geneva meeting

US President Joe Biden attends an annual Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington May 30, 2021. — Reuters pic

WILMINGTON, Del., May 30— US President Joe Biden today said that he will press Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights when the two leaders meet later in June.

During a speech honoring the US holiday Memorial Day, Biden said, “I’m meeting with President Putin in a couple weeks in Geneva making it clear we will not, we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights.”

The White House said on Friday it was planning to move ahead with the summit between the two leaders after Microsoft flagged a cyberattack on US government agencies by Nobelium, the group behind last year’s SolarWind hack that originated from Russia.

The Kremlin has said it has no information about the latest attack. — Reuters