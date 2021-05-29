Russia reports 9,289 new Covid-19 cases, 401 deaths

File photo of a woman wearing a face mask walks along Red Square in central Moscow January 12, 2021, amid the crisis linked with the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MOSCOW, May 29 — Russia reported 9,289 new Covid-19 cases today, including 3,241 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,053,748.

The government coronavirus task force said 401 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 120,807.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to Covid-19 from April 2020 to March 2021. — Reuters