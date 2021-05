Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease, in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 29 — Britain reported 3,398 new cases of Covid-19, down from a two-month high of 4,182 cases recorded a day earlier, government statistics showed today, with seven new deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

More than 39 million people have now been given a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the data showed. — Reuters