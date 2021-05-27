Mainland China reports 19 new Covid-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

People walk along Nanjing Pedestrian Road, a main shopping area, during the Labour Day holiday, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Shanghai, China May 5, 2021. ― Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, May 27 ― Mainland China reported 19 new Covid-19 cases for May 26, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said today.

Two of the new cases were local infections in the southern province of Guangdong, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The rest were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 22 from 13 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91,038, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636. ― Reuters