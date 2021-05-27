India records 211,298 new Covid-19 cases, 3,847 deaths in last 24 hours

Mortuary workers load the body of a person who died from Covid-19 to an ambulance for cremation, at a hospital in New Delhi May 5, 2021. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, May 27 ― India has confirmed 211,298 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 27,369,093 the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today, reported Sputnik.

The death toll from the disease has reached 315,235 people, with 3,847 new fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 208,921 new coronavirus cases, with 4,157 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, following the United States with more than 33.19 million patients.

The World Health Organisation declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 168.19 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.49 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. ― Bernama