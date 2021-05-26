Biden says US sanctions against Belarus are in play

US President Joe Biden salutes as he arrives at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware May 25, 2021. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, May 26 ― President Joe Biden said yesterday that US sanctions against Belarus are in play, but declined to offer more details.

Biden made the remark to reporters as he was leaving the White House en route to his home state of Delaware amid international outrage over Belarus' forcing down of a jetliner and arrest of a dissident journalist on board.

“Well, that's in play. I don't want to speculate until we get it done,” Biden said when asked what the United States was considering in terms of a sanctions response. ― Reuters