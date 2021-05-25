Russia fines Google 4m roubles for failing to delete content, reports TASS

Russia’s communications watchdog yesterday warned Google that Moscow could eventually slow down the company’s traffic in the country if it failed to delete prohibited content. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, May 25 — A Russian court today fined US technology giant Google 4 million roubles (RM225,849) over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the TASS news agency reported.

Google Russia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — Reuters