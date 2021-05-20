Taiwan Covid-19 cases rise again, but not dramatically

A soldier disinfects a person who is leaving a Covid-19 testing site following a surge of coronavirus disease infections in Taipei May 19, 2021. — Reuters pic

TAIPEI, May 20 — Taiwan reported 286 new domestic Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a slight increase on the previous day but giving the health minister cause for a sliver of optimism that the situation was not dramatically worsening.

Having been held up as an example of how to successful stop the virus in its tracks, Taiwan has over the past two weeks reported a spiralling number of infections in the community, with 1,572 cases.

The latest daily tally was up on the 267 infections reported on Wednesday. There was also one new death, an elderly woman who lived on her own and had underlying health conditions, bringing the death total toll since the pandemic began to 15.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said that the percentage of confirmed cases was falling among people being tested in the capital, Taipei, and neighbouring New Taipei City, where the worst of the outbreak has been concentrated.

“At present, it seems like the trend is not deteriorating sharply,” he told a news briefing. — Reuters