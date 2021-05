Pedestrians walk on the High Street, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Croydon, south London, Britain, September 27, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 18 —Britain recorded 2,412 new Covid-19 cases today, a rise of more than 400 from the day before, with another seven deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the coronavirus.

The data also showed 36.81 million people had received the first dose of a vaccine, while 20.55 million have now had both shots. — Reuters