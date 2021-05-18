Spain returns 1,500 migrants to Morocco after Ceuta entry

A Moroccan ship patrols the waters between Spain and Morocco, after thousands of Moroccans swam across the Spanish-Moroccan border on Monday, near Ceuta, Spain, May 18, 2021. — Reuters pic

MADRID, May 18 — Spain returned to Morocco 1,500 of some 6,000 migrants who entered its Ceuta enclave as hundreds more tried to reach its other north African enclave today, prompting the premier to cancel a Paris trip.

The massive influx, which was a record number for a single day, had steadily made their way into Ceuta throughout the day yesterday, prompting a crisis in the tiny territory which is home to some 84,000 people.

The unprecedented number of arrivals, which occurred at a time of tension in Madrid’s ties with Rabat, prompted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to cancel a trip to Paris later on Tuesday where he was to attend an Africa financing summit, the government said.

Meanwhile, the local authorities in Melilla, Spain’s other north African enclave, said more than 300 migrants had tried to cross the barrier into the territory before dawn today, with 86 of them succeeding.

In an interview with public television TVE, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said “around 6,000 people” had entered Ceuta on Monday.

“At this time we have returned 1,500 of those people and we are proceeding to continue with this return and get the situation back to normal,” he said. — AFP