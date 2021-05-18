Russia reports 8,183 new Covid-19 cases, 364 deaths

The government coronavirus task force said 364 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MOSCOW, May 18 — Russia reported 8,183 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, including 2,430 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,957,756.

The government coronavirus task force said 364 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 116,575.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to Covid-19 from April 2020 to March 2021. — Reuters