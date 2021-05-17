World has entered stage of ‘vaccine apartheid’, says WHO head

Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to make shots available to the Covax vaccine-sharing facility sooner than planned . — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ZURICH, May 17 — The world has reached a situation of “vaccine apartheid”, World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said today, and was no longer just at risk of that status.

“The big problem is a lack of sharing. So the solution is more sharing,” he told a virtual Paris Peace Forum event.

Earlier, he called on Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to make shots available to the Covax vaccine-sharing facility sooner than planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export disruptions. —