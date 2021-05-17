Russia reports 9,328 new Covid-19 cases, 340 deaths

The coronavirus taskforce said 340 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes, taking its death toll to 116,211. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, May 17 — Russia today reported 9,328 new Covid-19 cases, including 3,573 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,949 573.

The coronavirus taskforce said 340 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes, taking its death toll to 116,211. The state statistics agency keeps a separate tally and has said it recorded around 250,000 deaths related to Covid-19 between April 2020 and March 2021. — Reuters