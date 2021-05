Gavi and the World Health Organisation are jointly running the Covax scheme to provide doses to countries which may have difficulties obtaining it. — Reuters pic

TAIPEI, May 17 —The Gavi Vaccine Alliance said today that it expected Taiwan to get its allocated AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines by the end of June at the latest, amid a surge in domestic infections on the island.

Gavi and the World Health Organisation are jointly running the Covax scheme to provide doses to countries which may have difficulties obtaining it, but has hit major supply problems. — Reuters