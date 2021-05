United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN was 'actively engaging all sides'. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 16 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council today that hostilities in Israel and Gaza were “utterly appalling” and called for an immediate end to fighting.

He said the United Nations is “actively engaging all sides toward an immediate ceasefire” and called on them “to allow mediation efforts to intensify and succeed.” — Reuters