Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s ‘flagrant violations’ of Palestinian rights

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud told the international community to act urgently. — AFP pic

DUBAI, May 16 — Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister today condemned Israel’s “flagrant violations” of Palestinian rights and called on the international community to act urgently to put an end to military operations.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was speaking in televised remarks at the start of an emergency virtual meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as hostilities between Israel and militants in Gaza entered their seventh day. — Reuters