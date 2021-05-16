OIC condemns Israel ‘brutal aggression’ against Palestinians, says statement

The statement, carried by Saudi state media, called for an immediate halt of the attacks on civilians. ― Reuters pic

DUBAI, May 16 —The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned “in the strongest terms Israel’s brutal aggression” against the Palestinian people, according to a statement issued after an emergency meeting of the organisation today.

The statement, carried by Saudi state media, called for an immediate halt of the attacks on civilians, saying they were “a violation of the international law and the UN resolutions”. — Reuters