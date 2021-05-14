Nine shot in Providence, Rhode Island, three critically wounded

According to police, nine people were injured in a shooting between a home and the occupants of a car in Rhode Island. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 14 ― Nine people were wounded, three of them critically, in Providence, Rhode Island, yesterday in an exchange of gunfire between a home and the occupants of a car, police officials said.

Col. Hugh Clements of the Providence Police Department said officers responded to emergency calls shortly before 7pm eastern standard time.

“Upon arrival we found evidence of a large amount of gunfire,” Clements said, adding that as many as five guns may have been involved and that police were “familiar with two groups involved.”

No arrests had been made in the shooting as of about 10pm local time. ― Reuters