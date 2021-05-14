France adds countries to Covid quarantine list

People wearing protective face masks shop in a street in Paris during a lockdown imposed to slow the rate of Covid-19 in France, April 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, May 14 — France said today that it had ordered a mandatory 10-day quarantine for arrivals from four additional countries in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19.

On Sunday, Colombia, Uruguay, Costa Rica and Bahrein will join 12 countries already on the quarantine list, the prime minister’s office said.

Brazil, India, Argentina, Chile and South Africa, which last month became the first targets of French quarantine obligations, were joined last week by Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

While the pandemic situation was improving in France, the prime minister’s office said in a statement, the circulation elsewhere of the virus and some dangerous variants, made “stricter arrival controls necessary”.

Police are authorised to carry out random spot checks to ensure that quarantine rules are respected, with non-compliance punished with fines of up to €1,500 (RM7,425). — AFP