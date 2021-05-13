Biden urges parents to get kids vaccinated after CDC panel OKs Pfizer vaccine

US President Joe Biden encourages parents to get their children vaccinated. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

WASHINGTON, May 13 ― US President Joe Biden yesterday urged parents to get their children vaccinated after a government advisory panel authorised the Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

“Now that vaccine is authorised for ages 12 and up, and I encourage their parents to make sure they get the shot,” Biden said. “This is one more giant step on our fight against the pandemic.”

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel yesterday backed use of the vaccine for younger adolescents in a unanimous vote. ― Reuters