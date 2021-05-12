Russia reports 8,217 new Covid-19 cases, 355 deaths

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 355 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, May 12 — Russia reported 8,217 new Covid-19 cases today, including 2,718 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,905,059.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 355 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes, taking its death toll to 114,331. The state statistics agency, which keeps a separate tally, said it had recorded around 250,000 deaths related to Covid-19 between April 2020 and March 2021. — Reuters