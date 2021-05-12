Russia has vaccinated 14 million against Covid, deputy PM says

Earlier today, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said 'over 24 million people had gone through various stages of vaccination.'. — Reuters pic Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin said “21.5 million people have received vaccine shots”, appearing to suggest a sharp rise in vaccinations.

Golikova said that 24 million represented the number of doses administered so far, according to the news agency.

Over 14 million had received at least one dose of vaccine, Golikova, who has been overseeing the national inoculation campaign, was cited as saying. Of this number, around 10 million have received both doses.

Russia has approved three vaccines for domestic use, of which the most widely used is Sputnik V. It is administered in two doses, 21 days apart.

Despite being the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine for domestic use, in August last year, Russia’s vaccine roll-out has been comparatively slow. Several polls have shown Russians to be reticent to get the vaccine. — Reuters