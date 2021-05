Moscow called for the 'status quo of Jerusalem's sacred sites' to be respected. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, May 12 — Sergei Vershinin, a Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, called on Israel today to “immediately” stop all settlement activities in the Palestinian Territories, RIA news agency reported.

Vershinin also said that Moscow called for the “status quo of Jerusalem’s sacred sites” to be respected, RIA reported. — Reuters