Pfizer asks UK regulator to approve vaccine for teenagers

Pfizer Inc has submitted data on its Covid-19 vaccine among 12- to 15-year-olds to Britain’s health regulator. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LONDON, May 12 — Pfizer Inc has submitted data on its Covid-19 vaccine among 12- to 15-year-olds to Britain’s health regulator, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, paving the way for its authorization to inoculate children in the country.

“I can confirm we’ve submitted data on the efficacy of the vaccine in 12- to 15-years-olds for review by UK MHRA,” the spokesman told Reuters by email.

The move comes a day after US regulators authorised the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech SE for use in children as young as 12.

In March, Pfizer and BioNTech said their Covid-19 vaccine was safe, effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year-olds, citing a trial of 2,260 adolescents, which resulted in 100 per cent efficacy in preventing the illness.

Pfizer has said it expects to have safety and efficacy data on the vaccine for children aged two to 11 in September, when it plans to ask for that age group to be included in the emergency authorisation.

The Telegraph earlier reported that Pfizer had asked Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for approval for the vaccine. — Reuters