UK’s Johnson vows to set up Covid inquiry in this parliament session

— AFP pic

LONDON, May 11 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today his government would set up an inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic during this parliamentary session.

Asked whether he would set up such an inquiry during this parliament, Johnson said: “I can certainly say that we will do that within this session. I have made that clear before, I do believe it is essential that we have a full proper public inquiry into the Covid pandemic.”

A parliamentary session usually runs for a year. — Reuters