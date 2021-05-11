New EU legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine supplies gets underway

A dose of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is displayed at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, Britain January 2, 2021. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, May 11 ― A second legal case brought by the European Commission against AstraZeneca over its delayed delivery of Covid-19 vaccines got underway in a Brussels court today.

Officials familiar with the case said the lawsuit is mostly procedural ― pertaining to the merits of the issue ― after a first case was launched in April, and would allow the European Union to seek possible financial penalties.

The first legal action was about requesting faster deliveries, whereas the new one will concern the merit of the case. ― Reuters