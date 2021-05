Data from the rollout of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine shows one dose of the shot results in 80 per cent less risk of death. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, May 10 — Data from the rollout of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine shows one dose of the shot results in 80 per cent less risk of death from the disease, Public Health England said today.

It also said protection against death from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rises from approximately 80 per cent after one dose to 97 per cent after two doses in its new analysis. — Reuters