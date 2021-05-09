China reports 12 new Covid-19 cases vs seven a day earlier

People walk along Nanjing Pedestrian Road, a main shopping area, during the Labour Day holiday, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Shanghai, China May 5, 2021. ― Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BEIJING, May 9 ― China reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland on May 8, up from seven a day earlier, the country's national health authority said today.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 10 from eight a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,758, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636 ― Reuters