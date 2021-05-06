Brazil's Bolsonaro says United States will soon send vaccines to Brazil

Citizens wait to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease vaccine, during a vaccination day for 57-year-old and older citizens, in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 21, 2021. — Reuters pic

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 6 ― Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said yesterday that US President Joe Biden will soon send doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to the South American country, which has recorded the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment. Earlier yesterday, a senior administration official told Reuters that no decisions had been made on which countries would receive any extra vaccine supplies from the US.

Brazil announced another 2,811 deaths from Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the official death toll to more than 414,000.

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga had previously said the country is seeking vaccine supplies from the United States.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration is working to give Brazil $20 million in medication used to intubate Covid-19 patients. ― Reuters