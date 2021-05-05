Bulgaria to hold snap election on July 11, says president

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.
SOFIA, May 5 — Bulgaria will hold a parliamentary election on July 11, after a third and final attempt to form a government following April 4 polls that led to a fragmented parliament failed, President Rumen Radev said today.
Radev said he expected the appointment of a new electoral commission to be finalised on May 11, when he would call the election, dissolve parliament and appoint an interim government. — Reuters