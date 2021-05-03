Jordan partially reopens border posts with Syria, Saudi

Two hundred people per day will be allowed in from Saudi Arabia through the Al-Omari post. – Reuters pic

AMMAN, May 3 — Jordan reopened today two border posts closed nine months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic—one with Saudi Arabia, the other with Syria—the interior ministry said.

But there are strict limits on the numbers allowed in each day and travellers are required to be in possession of a negative PCR test, before taking an additional test upon arrival in Jordan.

Two hundred people per day will be allowed in from Saudi Arabia through the Al-Omari post, and 150 people from Syria through the Jaber crossing, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Jordanian authorities had closed the two posts in August, after staff became infected with coronavirus.

The Jaber post—called Nassib on the Syrian side—had only reopened in 2018 after being closed for several years due to Syria’s civil war.

Jordan has recorded a reduction in its coronavirus caseload in recent weeks.

Today, it detected 1,272 new cases and 28 deaths, down from 9,269 and around 110 deaths on March 22. — AFP