Indonesia records two cases of Indian Covid-19 variant in Jakarta

JAKARTA, May 3 — Indonesia has recorded two cases of a highly infectious Covid-19 variant first identified in India, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said today.

“There were two new mutations that entered. One from India, with two incidents in Jakarta and one from South Africa in Bali,” Budi told a virtual conference. Another official confirmed the two cases were the B.1.617 variant, first detected in India.

Indonesia last month stopped issuing visas for foreigners who had been in India in the previous 14 days. — Reuters