China reports 16 new Covid-19 cases versus 13 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, May 1 — China reported 16 new mainland Covid-19 cases on April 30, down from 13 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said today.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 16 from 19 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,671, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636. — Reuters