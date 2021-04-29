Man with knife attacks kindergarten in China, killing two children

Knife attacks are not uncommon in China, which heavily restricts access to firearms. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, April 29 — A man with a knife attacked a kindergarten in southern China yesterday, killing two children and wounding 16 other people, state media reported.

The Xinhua news agency said the “knife-stabbing incident” took place in Beiliu, a city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous region.

Police arrested a suspect and a probe of the attack is under way, the agency said.

Knife attacks are not uncommon in China, which heavily restricts access to firearms.

In 2018 a man who stabbed nine children to death and wounded another 11 in northern China was sentenced to death. — AFP