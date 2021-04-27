UK’s Queen Elizabeth returns to work after husband’s funeral

Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the funeral of her husband, Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. — Reuters pool pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LONDON, April 27 — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth today carried out her first public duties since the funeral of her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, conducting engagements by videolink with foreign diplomats.

Pictures showed the smiling 95-year-old monarch holding an audience with the new ambassadors for Latvia and Ivory Coast.

The queen carried out the engagements from her Windsor Castle home to the west of London where Philip’s funeral was held two weeks ago, and it was the first since a period of official royal mourning ended.

It was, however, not the first official duty since the death of her husband of more than seven decades, hosting a number of audiences the week that followed. — Reuters