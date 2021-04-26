Malay Mail

Indian tech hub Bengaluru to enter lockdown as infections surge

Monday, 26 Apr 2021 04:59 PM MYT

Karnataka is the latest region to enter a lockdown after similar curbs in many parts of India. — Reuters pic
BENGALURU, April 26 — The southern Indian state of Karnataka, home to technology and outsourcing hub Bengaluru, will impose a lockdown for 14 days starting from April 27 evening in an effort to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases, the state’s chief minister said today.

Karnataka is the latest region to enter a lockdown after similar curbs in many parts of India, which is battling a massive second wave of infections that has pressured its health system.

Bengaluru, a city of 12 million, reported more than 20,000 new infections today, its highest single-day tally so far and second only to the capital, Delhi. — Reuters

