Indian tech hub Bengaluru to enter lockdown as infections surge

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.
Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.
Karnataka is the latest region to enter a lockdown after similar curbs in many parts of India, which is battling a massive second wave of infections that has pressured its health system.
Bengaluru, a city of 12 million, reported more than 20,000 new infections today, its highest single-day tally so far and second only to the capital, Delhi. — Reuters