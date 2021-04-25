US to deploy support to India govt and healthcare workers

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry bodies of people who were suffering from the coronavirus disease, outside the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2021. — Reuters pic

WILMINGTON, April 25 — The United States is deeply concerned by a massive surge in coronavirus cases in India and plans to quickly deploy additional support to the Indian government and health care workers, a White House spokeswoman said yesterday.

“We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to quickly deploy additional support to the Government of India and Indian health care workers as they battle this latest severe outbreak. We will have more to share very soon,” the spokeswoman told Reuters via email.

No further details were immediately available. — Reuters