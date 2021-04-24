S.Korea signs with Pfizer for extra 40 mln Covid-19 vaccine doses

The order brings the current amount of Pfizer vaccines to 66 million doses. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SEOUL, April 24 — South Korea said today it signed a contract with Pfizer Inc to purchase an additional 40 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine amid fears of spiking infections at home.

That brings the current amount of Pfizer vaccines to 66 million doses, it said in a statement.

It added that it had secured a total 192 million doses of vaccines, including those from Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson’s and Novavax. — Reuters