Italy reports 322 coronavirus deaths today, 13,817 new cases

MILAN, April 24 — Italy reported 322 coronavirus-related deaths today against 342 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,817 from 14,761.

Italy has registered 119,021 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak last year, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.95 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,971 on Saturday, down from 21,440 a day earlier.

There were 143 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 153 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,894 from 2,979.

Some 320,780 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 315,700, the ministry said. — Reuters