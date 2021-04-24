Indonesian rescuers recover debris believed to be from missing submarine, says official

Hopes for the 53 crew are dwindling, with officials saying that their supply of oxygen was expected to have run out early today.. — AFP pic Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

The Indonesian navy chief of staff said a scan had detected the submarine at 850 metres, well beyond its survivable limits. The submarine, which disappeared as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill, is designed to withstand a depth of up to 500 metres. — Reuters