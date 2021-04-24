Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Indonesian rescuers recover debris believed to be from missing submarine, says official

Saturday, 24 Apr 2021 05:34 PM MYT

Hopes for the 53 crew are dwindling, with officials saying that their supply of oxygen was expected to have run out early today.. — AFP pic
Hopes for the 53 crew are dwindling, with officials saying that their supply of oxygen was expected to have run out early today.. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JAKARTA, April 24 — Indonesian searchers have recovered debris believed to be from the missing submarine lost in the Bali Sea on Wednesday, the country’s military chief said today.

Hopes for the 53 crew are dwindling, with officials saying that their supply of oxygen was expected to have run out early today..

The Indonesian navy chief of staff said a scan had detected the submarine at 850 metres, well beyond its survivable limits. The submarine, which disappeared as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill, is designed to withstand a depth of up to 500 metres. — Reuters

Related Articles

In World