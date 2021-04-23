One suspected militant killed, two held after shootout in Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT, April 23 — A suspected militant was killed in a shootout with Thai security forces while two local men, also believed to be militants, were arrested in the Yi-ngo district here yesterday.

Yi-ngo District Police chief Pol Kol Warong Kerdsawat said the incident occurred when a group of men on motorcycles threw pipe bombs at the security command post in Luborbaya sub-district at about 7.45pm (local time). No one was hurt.

He said the suspects tried to flee but ran into a security team that was on patrol in a nearby area, adding that a shootout ensued.

“When the firefight stopped, the security team discovered a body and managed to detain two other militants,” he told a media conference, adding that the men were aged between 25 and 36.

Meanwhile, Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) spokesman Watcharagorn Onngern said 4th Army Region Commander Lieutenant General Kriangkrai Srirak ordered the security forces to intensify efforts to track down another suspect who managed to escape.

“Kriangkrai also ordered security forces at the border to tighten security at the border,” he added. — Bernama