BANGKOK, April 21 — Thailand reported 1,458 new coronavirus cases today and two new deaths, as the country deals with a third wave of infections that saw record new cases on most days last week.

The new infections took the total number recorded in Thailand to 46,643, with 110 deaths. A third of the total cases have come this month alone. — Reuters